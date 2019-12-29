Why AR Murugadoss dropped Chandramukhi 2 idea and took Darbar script for Rajinikanth?

Russia is constructing its personal web













AR Murugadoss, who’s working with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Darbar, has revealed an attention-grabbing details about his first collaboration with the Tamil celebrity. He has mentioned that the filmmaker and the actor had been supposed to affix arms for the sequel of Rajini’s blockbuster film Chandramukhi.

AR Murugadoss with Rajinikanth on the units of Darbar.PR Handout

Why the preliminary thought was dropped?

In an interview with The Hindu, AR Murugadoss has mentioned that that they had locked within the script for Chandramukhi 2, however modified the concept per week later. “I loved the character of Vettaiyan immensely. I asked him if we could spin a story around just Vettaiyan and the doctor character, Saravanan. He loved the idea and said yes. But then, as I thought about it, there were practical difficulties. We were doing a film for Lyca Productions. Chandramukhi was by Sivaji Productions. If we broach the idea of a film, then Sivaji Productions would want to produce it, and Rajini sir cannot say no to them. Then Vasu sir (who directed Chandramukhi) will say that he would love to develop the character,” he’s quoted as saying by the each day.

How did Rajinikanth reacted?

AR Murugadoss mentioned that he met the 69-year previous actor per week later and defined in regards to the difficulties. The Tamil celebrity apparently understood the problems that they could face and determined to work on a brand new mission. “When I told him the reasons, he was like, “yeah, yeah… you’ll have needed to communicate to all of them,'” the Thuppakki creator claims.

A promotional materials of Rajinikanth’s Darbar trailer launch.PR Handout

AR Murugadoss has revealed that he had met Rajinikanth on quite a few of events with the script since he made his debut in 2001, however the tasks didn’t materialise for one or the opposite causes.

Their Darbar, which has Nayanthara within the feminine lead, will hit the screens in January 2020 to coincide with the Pongal celebration.