Why BHU Scholar Suggested Name Change For “Bhoot Vidya” Course

Amid an issue over the introduction of a certificates course in “Bhoot Vidya” on the Banaras Hindu College (BHU) raging on the social media, a member of BHU court docket has written a letter to the Vice-Chancellor suggesting title change.

The BHU has already clarified that the course, being supplied by the Ayurveda division, offers with psychosomatic dysfunction and has nothing to do with paranormal actions as is being misinterpreted.

Shriram S. Savrikar of Mumbai, additionally a member of the BHU court docket, has stated within the letter that because the widespread man’s comprehension is proscribed, extra readability in nomenclature is crucial.

“I am not aware about the course content. However, on the basis of my knowledge of the subject, it appears to be related to psychiatry. Therefore, the name of the course should be changed and renamed as Ayurvedic psychiatry,” Mr Savrikar stated in his letter.

The letter additionally provides: “Common people perceive ‘Bhoot’ as ghosts and demons, and invariably relate it to ‘tantrik’ rituals, which makes the issue very sensitive. The course name ‘Bhoot Vidya’ conveys a bad message.”

The BHU officers are but to take a choice on renaming the course.