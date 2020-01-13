Why Broncos fans should cheer — or jeer — the remaining teams in the NFL playoffs

We’re all the way down to the ultimate 4 NFL groups in rivalry for the Tremendous Bowl. So, who ought to Broncos followers root for within the closing weeks of the season? Right here’s a have a look at causes to cheer and jeer the remaining groups:

Lachlan Cunningham, Getty Photos Common supervisor John Lynch celebrates within the remaining moments of the NFC Divisional Spherical Playoff sport towards the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers received 27-10.

San Francisco 49ers

Cheer as a result of … There are many Colorado ties. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is a Cherry Creek grad. Common supervisor John Lynch spent 4 seasons with the Broncos. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders was a key part of the Denver offense for years. Ben Garland went to Air Drive Academy and briefly performed with the Broncos. Cornerback Ahkelo Witherspoon performed with the CU Buffs.

Jeer as a result of … Keep in mind Tremendous Bowl XXIV?

Inexperienced Bay Packers

Cheer as a result of … Just like the 49ers, there are many Colorado ties. Offensive deal with David Bakhtiari starred at CU. As did kicker Mason Crosby. Punter JK Scott was a standout at Mullen Excessive Faculty. And offensive lineman Billy Turner was a starter with the Broncos earlier than becoming a member of Inexperienced Bay.

Jeer as a result of … San Francisco has extra native ties. And also you’re nonetheless indignant about Denver’s loss in Week Three.

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Cheer as a result of … You’re loyal to the AFC West. And it’s been 50 years since they’ve performed in a Tremendous Bowl. Plus defensive deal with Mike Pennel performed at CSU-Pueblo.

Jeer as a result of … They’re the Chiefs and also you hate the Chiefs. They beat the Broncos twice, in dominating vogue, this yr and eight instances in a row general.

Tennessee Titans

Cheer as a result of … Who doesn’t love an underdog story? A sixth seed that landed a playoff spot in Week 17. Then they beat the Patriots and the overwhelming favorites, the Ravens to advance to the AFC championship sport. Plus they’re going through off towards the hated Chiefs. And Nuggets guard Gary Harris likes them, too.

Jeer as a result of … You’re nonetheless indignant about that wild-card playoff sport in 1979 when Earl Campbell and the then-Houston Oilers got here into Denver and beat your Broncos.

For those who benefit from the Denver Sports activities Omelette, inform a pal it's straightforward to enroll right here for our day by day sports activities roundup.

— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Submit

What’s on Faucet?

Avalanche: Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. Tuesday, ALT

Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. Tuesday, ALT Nuggets: Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. Wednesday, ALT

TV/RADIO: Right here’s what sports activities are airing at present

Scoreboard

NBA: Nuggets 114, Clippers 104



Full story | Field rating

Take a look at our new and improved stats web page.

Should-Learn

Joe Amon, The Denver Submit Broncos offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello earlier than the Broncos tackle the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Subject at Mile Excessive in Denver, on Dec. 1, 2019.

Broncos fireplace first-year offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello

The Broncos can have their fifth play-caller in as a few years in 2020 after coach Vic Fangio fired offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello on Sunday.

Inside hours of Scangarello’s dismissal, indicators started to level towards former New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur as Fangio’s most well-liked selection, confirming a supply’s prediction that Fangio would transfer shortly and rent a alternative with important play-calling expertise, Ryan O’Halloran reviews. Learn extra…

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Submit Colorado Avalanche middle Tyson Jost (17) passes down the ice because the Colorado Avalanche skates towards the Pittsburgh Penguins at Pepsi Middle on Jan. 10, 2020 in Denver.

Avalanche seeking to dig out of Four-7-1 funk with extra grit

It seems the Avalanche has misplaced its identification and wishes extra toughness and a focus to element within the “dirty” areas from its high gamers.

However they’re Four-7-1 since their final unbeaten streak with a comparatively wholesome lineup and trying to find solutions. They blew one other third-period lead Friday and misplaced Four-Three in extra time to the banged-up Pittsburgh Penguins, who had been lacking famous person Sidney Crosby and 4 different key gamers, Mike Chambers writes. Learn extra…

Andy Cross, The Denver Submit Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) greets shortstop Trevor Story (27) within the batters circle after Story hit a solo dwelling run off of San Francisco Giants beginning pitcher Shaun Anderson (64) within the third inning at Coors Subject Aug. 2, 2019.

Kiszla: With commerce of Nolan Arenado feeling inevitable, are Rockies additionally messing up lovely factor with Trevor Story?

At a time when our lovable losers in LoDo are threatening to push future Corridor of Famer Nolan Arenado out the door, the Rockies are additionally quibbling over $750,000 with shortstop Trevor Story in arbitration, Mark Kiszla writes. Learn extra…

RELATED

Rockies Insider: Colorado followers is perhaps enduring essentially the most disheartening offseason in franchise historical past.

By The Numbers

91

What number of factors the No. 25 CU Buffs males’s basketball crew scored of their dominating win over Utah. Learn extra…

Parting Shot

Gary Landers, Related Press file On this Dec. 15, 2019 file picture, New England Patriots extensive receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines within the second half of an NFL soccer sport towards the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati.

Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in California

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after leaping on the hood of somebody’s automotive, authorities mentioned Sunday. Learn extra…

