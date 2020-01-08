Why Captain Marvel is no longer the ‘strongest Avenger’

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Disney/Marvel

You had run, Danvers.

Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, who final yr referred to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) as probably the most highly effective character within the MCU, modified his tune throughout a current Q&A on the New York Movie Academy. Taking her place is a personality who may shock you — except you are a longtime reader of Marvel comics (by way of The Information Worldwide).

Posed the query of who the strongest Marvel hero is following the occasions of Avengers: Endgame, Feige triggered a stir among the many assembled college students along with his response. “Properly, I believe it is attention-grabbing, for those who have a look at Endgame, Wanda Maximoff was gonna kill Thanos,” he mentioned. “If he hadn’t desperately… that’s as scared as I’ve ever seen Thanos. And if he hadn’t said, ‘Decimate my entire team to get her off of me,’ I think she would’ve done it.”

The King Geek has a degree. In the entire chaos of the ultimate Endgame battle, one could possibly be forgiven for lacking the importance of the second by which Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) confronts Thanos — however rewatch that scene, and see if his assertion would not ring true. The struggle is decidedly not stepping into Thanos’ favor earlier than he directs his armies to “rain fire” with wanton disregard for no matter collateral harm his aspect may incur.

If it by no means appeared earlier than as if Wanda have been able to taking out the Largest Dangerous in MCU historical past all by her lonesome, effectively, she could not have been. It is not that Feige simply forgot about Wanda when he named Captain Marvel the MCU’s strongest hero — it is that the Scarlet Witch’s powers are growing, and they’ll most likely proceed to take action.