Pour one out for Cats because it fades away to the Heavyside Layer.

The field workplace verdict has rolled in for director Tom Hooper’s second movie-musical foray, and it is not precisely the cat’s meow. Preliminary field workplace estimations urged that Cats, the characteristic movie adaptation of the well-known Andrew Lloyd Webber stage musical of the identical title, would earn about $15 million in its opening weekend. When the movie opened on December 20 (in opposition to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, no much less), it plummeted effectively beneath these expectations, pulling in a pathetic $6.5 million domestically.

Such a quantity is an anemic however acceptable form of income for a limited-release artwork movie. However it’s utterly unacceptable for a tentpole Christmas launch festooned with triple-A cinema and music expertise that value $100 million to make. This poor final result for Cats was considerably anticipated given the numerous oddities of the film, however the severity of its opening weekend failure does shock us. $2.2 million on a wide-release opening day (and half million of that being from Thursday-night screenings) means mainly nobody noticed the film — and but, everybody knew about it. So what occurred?

There are a lot of causes for Cats’ vital failure, some extra apparent than others. Let’s check out why it occurred and if anybody can study any classes from this slow-rolling catastrophe.