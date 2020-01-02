Why Corey Graves Misses A Three Person WWE Announce Team

Corey Graves and Michael Cole are the voices of Friday Night time SmackDown. WWE’s resolution to chop a member out of the same old three individual announce group was not one thing that Corey Graves essentially most popular.

Whereas discussing the present commentary scenario with Renee Younger on After The Bell, Corey Graves defined why he misses her. He wants somebody to snort at his jokes and Michael Cole is simply too robust of an viewers.

“I have a hard time now without having [Renee Young] or somebody there, a third person at the table because Cole’s so hard to break. Cole can keep a straight face through anything and I always used to gauge is something kinda landed cause I could look at [Young] or I could even look at Byron or Tom Phillips and you know he’d have the giggles or whatever.”

Renee Younger mentioned that Graves has cracked Michael Cole up up to now. She remembered one line Corey Graves made about Kairi Sane having pirate scurvy that precipitated Cole to hit the cough button and accumulate himself.

Friday Night time SmackDown’s adjustment to the 2 man announce group was a transition for followers and the commentary group. Corey Graves would possibly miss having somebody to validate his jokes, however they’re nonetheless touchdown simply as typically.