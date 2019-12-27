Why did Kushal Punjabi committed suicide? RIP Kushal Punjabi, Television Fraternity shocked by his sudden demise

Kushal Punjabi dedicated suicide yesterday night time 26th December 2019 by hanging in his Bandra residence. Kushal Punjabi was final seen in Colours’ present Ishq Mein Marjawan has handed away. The actor dedicated suicide on Thursday night time and his physique was discovered hanging at his Bandra residence the following morning. The information broke out after Kushal’s shut good friend Karanvir Bohra posted a collection of images with a heartbreaking caption on his Instagram. The information of his sudden loss of life has left everybody shocked. Prayers and condolences for the deceased began pouring in as quickly because the information got here out.

Kushal Punjabi suicide causes

The 37-year-old actor was beneath melancholy and was additionally taking antidepressants for a while.

Reviews means that he couldn’t cope up with it and at last dedicated suicide.

It was within the 12 months 2015 that Kushal Punjabi tied the knot with a European woman named Audrey Dolhen amid a lavish seashore marriage ceremony in Goa.

The 2 then grew to become mother and father to Kian in 2016.

Kushal, Audrey and Kian have been a contented household of three till not too long ago that his married life went for a toss, including onto the identical was his shattered profession.

Right here’s how movie, tv fraternity and followers reacted listening to about Kushal Punjabi’s loss of life

