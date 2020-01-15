Why did Ollie Williams quit Love Island?

Tonight marks the departure of Love Island star Ollie Williams, who will likely be asserting to the remainder of the Love Island 2020 solid that he has determined to depart the South African villa.

The supposed inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property, who was coupled up with Paige Turley whereas within the villa, made his determination after talking candidly to the Seaside Hut.

However what prompted Ollie to depart the Love Island villa? Right here’s every little thing it is advisable to know.

Why did Ollie Williams give up Love Island?

Love Island’s Paige and Ollie

Ollie determined to bid Love Island adieu after realising he nonetheless had emotions for his ex-girlfriend, Laura Nofer, based on The Solar.

A Love Island spokesperson mentioned on January 14th: “Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa.”

Shedding gentle on his causes behind his exit, Ollie mentioned within the Seaside Hut: “I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Ollie expressed how he should have emotions for his ex earlier than getting into the villa, telling HEARALPUBLICIST out in South Africa: “I’ve had two long run relationships. The primary one was a catastrophe[…] However I’ve realized from that with the second.

“The second was really good. It ended basically due to distance and we basically weren’t the right people for each other at that time.”

Ollie has been on the centre of controversy since being introduced as a Love Island star, after photos emerged of him posing alongside lifeless animals whereas on a visit to Africa.

Nevertheless, a supply near Ollie informed HEARALPUBLICIST the islander was concerned in “conservation”, explaining: “It’s categorically unfaithful to recommend Ollie is concerned in looking for sport. Ollie is a passionate conservationist and labored with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

“Conservation is essential to the survival of animals and as a part of that work Ollie was concerned within the culling of sick animals who had been a risk to the well being of the herd.

“There’s a very massive and essential distinction between trophy searching and the dialog work Ollie has beforehand been concerned in.

“At no point has Ollie organised or booked anybody to go to Africa to shoot game.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2