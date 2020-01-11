Why Didn’t You Go To Kota? Mayawati Asks Priyanka Gandhi

Mayawati, in the meantime, in a sequence of tweets slammed Priyanka Gandhi with out naming her.

Jaipur:

Slamming Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday requested her why she didn’t go to the moms who misplaced their infants in Kota at the same time as she took out time to attend a wedding in Jaipur on Friday.

The Congress chief made a brief go to to Jaipur on Friday to attend the marriage of Congress chief Zubair Khan’s son.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot additionally accompanied her throughout the go to.

Mayawati, in the meantime, in a sequence of tweets slammed Priyanka Gandhi with out naming her.

The Bahujan Samaj Social gathering (BSP) supremo wrote: “Congress leaders go to Uttar Pradesh fairly ceaselessly to shed crocodile tears. Nevertheless, it’s unlucky that she didn’t suppose as soon as even to present a while to wipe tears of these moms who’ve misplaced their little ones in Kota.

“It’s unlucky that she didn’t relate to the lack of ache of these moms regardless of she herself being a mom,” the previous Uttar Pradesh chief minister stated.

She stated that the BSP by no means does “politics of double requirements like Congress, BJP and different political events because of which nation is witnessing violence, stress, and hostility round”.

In the meantime, Twitterati additionally shared tweets asking Priyanka Gandhi if she’s going to go to Kota to take a look at irregularities being reported from JK Lon Hospital there.

Kota’s JK Lon Hospital discovered itself within the information for all of the mistaken causes as over 110 youngsters have died there since December 2019, allegedly as a result of negligence of the hospital workers and the absence of important and life-saving tools.

