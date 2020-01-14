Why DMK Skipped Congress-Led Opposition Meet On Citizenship Law

The DMK had boycotted the anti-CAA assembly convened by the Congress.

Chennai:

The DMK on Tuesday mentioned it skipped a gathering of opposition events convened by Congress on CAA, NRC and NPR since its get together chief M Okay Stalin was accused of violating coalition dharma over native physique polls.

A day after avoiding collaborating within the meet for showcasing opposition unity, the DMK was additionally non-committal on restoration of ties with its outdated ally, however the remorse reportedly expressed by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Okay S Alagiri.

“We did not take part in the meeting since our chief was accused of violating coalition dharma,” senior chief TR Baalu mentioned.

The get together didn’t take part within the assembly at Delhi on Monday because it was felt that TNCC president Alagiri’s current assertion was an “accusation against party chief M K Stalin,” Mr Baalu, additionally a Lok Sabha MP, mentioned.

On January 10, Mr Alagiri had mentioned that Congress was not allotted a good variety of posts of native our bodies chiefs by the lead associate DMK and this went in opposition to “coalition dharma”.

Chatting with reporters, Mr Baalu mentioned he felt that Mr Alagiri might have prevented issuing the assertion.

Requested if the ties with Congress have now returned to its “old status,” (since Mr Alagiri has reportedly expressed remorse and met get together chief Sonia Gandhi on this regard) Mr Baalu was non-committal.

He mentioned: “Time will tell whether it has returned to the old (normality indicating bonhomie) status or not; why are you concerned?”

Questioning whether or not the press was a doing autopsy of the problem, he mentioned his get together felt that Mr Alagiri issuing an announcement on the matter was not appropriate.

“Only this much we can tell you now,” he added.