Why does Data look older in Star Trek: Picard?

New Star Trek collection Picard options an terrible lot of acquainted faces from the franchise, most notably Patrick Stewart’s titular former Enterprise captain but additionally the likes of Marina Sirtis’ Deanna Troi, Jonathan Frakes’ Will Riker and Jeri Ryan’s Seven of 9.

Since we final noticed all of them these characters have modified quite a bit, aged and grown – however one returning determine’s bodily change may shock a number of followers, with Brent Spiner’s Commander Information additionally showing as a visibly older determine within the new collection regardless of being an artificial, man-made android who (presumably) wouldn’t really have to age.

So what provides? Nicely, it’s sophisticated. Star Trek: The Subsequent Era was typically slightly inconsistent when it got here to Information’s ageing or lack thereof, with early appearances suggesting that he genuinely would dwell on in the identical kind endlessly just for this concept to be gently retconned in later episodes.

Whereas it’s by no means said outright, in a single episode LeVar Burton’s engineer Geordi LaForge suggests new android found by the crew shares a capability with Information to visibly age.

“It’s part of her ageing programme,” he says. “Not only does she age in appearance like Data, her vital signs change too.”

Presumably, this (literal and metaphorical) wrinkle to canon was added to permit real-life actor Brent Spiner to proceed enjoying Information even after his first few years within the function – nonetheless, Spiner himself reportedly didn’t like the concept of an outdated Information, which led in a roundabout approach to the character’s demise in 2002 Star Trek movie Nemesis.

After all, this raises additional questions on how Information may be in Picard when he’s lifeless. On condition that the collection’ episode hasn’t been launched all over the place but we received’t go into an excessive amount of element, but it surely’s honest to say that no-one is retconning the occasions of Nemesis, and the character remains to be lifeless.

“It was definitely important that we didn’t do anything that would undermine anything that had been done before,” Spiner advised SyFy Wire.

“But I think, when you see the whole season… I can’t say anything else.”

When you’ve seen the episode, you’ll perceive that Information’s older look could also be as a lot within the thoughts and imaginings of the beholder as it’s a level of reality. Information died youthful than he seems in Picard – that’s simply historical past – so a few of how he seems on this sequel collection might not essentially should be taken actually.

So there’s your reply: Information ages as a result of he all the time might, apart from when he couldn’t, and when he won’t have. So simple as three-dimensional chess.

Star Trek: Picard is streaming on Amazon Prime from Friday 24th January