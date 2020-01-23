Why does Data look older in Star Trek: Picard?

New Star Trek collection Picard options an terrible lot of acquainted faces from the franchise, most notably Patrick Stewart’s titular former Enterprise captain but in addition the likes of Marina Sirtis’ Deanna Troi, Jonathan Frakes’ Will Riker and Jeri Ryan’s Seven of 9.

Since we final noticed all of them these characters have modified quite a bit, aged and grown – however one returning determine’s bodily change would possibly shock just a few followers, with Brent Spiner’s Commander Knowledge additionally showing as a visibly older determine within the new collection regardless of being an artificial, man-made android who (presumably) wouldn’t truly must age.

So what offers? Nicely, it’s sophisticated. Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology was generally a bit of inconsistent when it got here to Knowledge’s ageing or lack thereof, with early appearances suggesting that he genuinely would dwell on in the identical kind endlessly just for this concept to be gently retconned in later episodes.

Whereas it’s by no means acknowledged outright, in a single episode LeVar Burton’s engineer Geordi LaForge suggests new android found by the crew shares a capability with Knowledge to visibly age.

“It’s part of her ageing programme,” he says. “Not only does she age in appearance like Data, her vital signs change too.”

Presumably, this (literal and metaphorical) wrinkle to canon was added to permit real-life actor Brent Spiner to proceed enjoying Knowledge even after his first few years within the function – nonetheless, Spiner himself reportedly didn’t like the thought of an outdated Knowledge, which led in a roundabout technique to the character’s dying in 2002 Star Trek movie Nemesis.

After all, this raises additional questions on how Knowledge will be in Picard when he’s useless. Provided that the collection’ episode hasn’t been launched in all places but we gained’t go into an excessive amount of element, however it’s truthful to say that no-one is retconning the occasions of Nemesis, and the character remains to be useless.

“It was definitely important that we didn’t do anything that would undermine anything that had been done before,” Spiner instructed SyFy Wire.

“But I think, when you see the whole season… I can’t say anything else.”

When you’ve seen the episode, you’ll perceive that Knowledge’s older look could also be as a lot within the thoughts and imaginings of the beholder as it’s a level of reality. Knowledge died youthful than he seems in Picard – that’s simply historical past – so a few of how he seems on this sequel collection could not essentially should be taken actually.

So there’s your reply: Knowledge ages as a result of he at all times may, aside from when he couldn’t, and when he may not have. So simple as three-dimensional chess.

Star Trek: Picard is streaming on Amazon Prime from Friday 24th January