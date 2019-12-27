Why does Matthew Morrison have a moustache for The Greatest Dancers auditions?

Lacking your weekly Strictly repair? By no means concern, The Best Dancer is again for a second spherical, seeing dancers of all kinds (and talents) try to impress the viewers and make that magic mirror open.

The second sequence sees just a few modifications (together with a brand new dance captain and a brand new receptionist) as The Best Dancer is extra assured in its format – however there’s one change that we are able to’t actually get behind: specifically, Matthew Morrison’s moustache.

The Broadway star and Glee frontman has grown some critically scary facial hair for the audition rounds, which led to some ribbing from a few of the dance captains.

However why on earth has Matthew Morrison completed this to himself? Did he fancy a change? Lose his razor? Need to have a late stab at Movember?

Properly, because it seems, he’s none too eager on the moustache both, as Morrison grew the ‘tache for an element.

“I was filming American Horror Story and that was part of my character,” he instructed HEARALPUBLICIST and different journalists on the press launch of The Best Dancer. “I had to fly here [the UK] for the weekend [during filming].”

He added jokingly: “All the producers were very excited about [the moustache]. I’m doing something else right now so I will be growing it back to keep the continuity for the live shows. No I wont!”

Yep, it’s true – Morrison performs creepy camp actions director Trevor Kirchner in AHS: 1984, so we are able to let him off this time.

The Best Dancer launches in January on BBC One