Why Dolittle bombed at the box office

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Common Footage

Robert Downey, Jr.’s first starring car since ending his tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe did not fairly set the field workplace on fireplace.

Actually, Dolittle — a brand new tackle that traditional childrens’ character who talks to the animals — is shaping as much as be one of many greatest bombs of 2020, and it is solely January. Making issues worse for studio Common, the flick comes scorching on the heels of its Broadway adaptation Cats, which closed out 2019 as one of many greatest cash losers of that yr; maybe the studio simply must steer clear of movies involving speaking animals.

It was hoped that Dolittle would kick-start a brand new household franchise, however even Downey’s charisma and star energy could not save the movie from its destiny. Its opening four-day whole (together with the MLK) vacation) got here in at just below $60 million worldwide, and whereas that is respectable for a January launch, Dolittle needed to do a lot, a lot higher to have a strong likelihood of breaking even (through Deadline). The film was budgeted at an eye-watering $175 million , and for causes we’ll get into momentarily, it doubtless ended up sporting a a lot heftier price ticket than that.

On paper, the movie regarded like a winner: Downey within the lead, an all-star solid together with the likes of Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, and Tom Holland voicing all of these lovely animals, and an Oscar-winning author/director in Stephen Gaghan. So, why did Dolittle flop so spectacularly on the field workplace?

