Why fewer candidates were called for UPPSC JE recruitment interview: High Court

Junior Engineer, Civil, Agriculture and Mechanical of Public Service Fee in Allahabad Excessive Courtroom 2674 Have sought solutions from the Fee and the State Authorities for calling lower than 3 times the candidates within the recruitment interview. This order has been given by Justice JJ Munir on listening to the plea of ​​Amit Kumar Pandey and others to advocate Seemant Singh. The court docket sought to know in what circumstances fewer candidates have been referred to as for interview regardless of the situations of the commercial. Advocate Seemant Singh instructed the court docket that Public Service Fee on 24 December 2013 Junior Engineer Civil, Mechanical and Agriculture Launched commercial of recruitment on posts.

The commercial acknowledged that 3 times the candidates might be referred to as in opposition to the whole declared posts within the interview. After the written examination 16 the petitioner was not referred to as within the interview after the outcomes have been launched on October 2019. The petition stated that if the Fee had complied with the situation of calling 3 times the candidates within the interview, then the petitioner might even have been summoned. In keeping with the petition, the Fee referred to as for interviewing 1313 candidates relative to the 490 posts of Junior Engineer Mechanical. Whereas the three-fold 1380 candidates ought to have been referred to as. Equally, in relation to 88 posts of Junior Engineer Agriculture 88 candidates have been referred to as within the interview which tripled Its an excessive amount of. Aside from this, much less candidates have been additionally referred to as for interview in Junior Engineer Civil.

