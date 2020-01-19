Why former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan and Kyle Shanahan are a win away from NFL history

The video games are the very best and the worst of it, all in the identical dang breath. The man calling offensive performs for the final San Francisco 49ers group to win a Tremendous Bowl, 25 Januarys in the past, is a passenger now, identical as the remainder of us.

Nicely, type of. A passenger with advantages.

“I watch all his practices (remotely), I watch all his games, so I have a feeling, going into the game, what the game plan is,” Mike Shanahan, the previous Broncos coach and San Francisco offensive coordinator, says of his son, Kyle, whose Niners host Inexperienced Bay late Sunday afternoon within the NFC championship sport.

“So for me, it’s not just watching … you put the hours in during the week. You know what direction they’re going to go. That’s fun for me. To be able to watch that, from my perspective, has been very fun.”

Not with the ability to management something, having to observe the truth present play out from a distant skybox with the grandkids? Not a lot.

“You’re much more nervous as an observer than when you’re coaching,” Shanahan continued. “Because your mind is so busy while you’re coaching that you don’t have the chance to think at all.”

Suppose on this, although: Irrespective of who comes out on high in Santa Clara, Shanny wins — it’s only a matter of to what diploma.

Kyle, 40, is a victory away from making the Shanahans the primary father-son combo to ever lead two totally different groups to Tremendous Bowls as head coaches. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is an prolonged member of the household — having served on Mike’s employees in Washington as a quarterbacks coach from 2010-13, the place Kyle was his offensive coordinator and direct supervisor, and having labored in the identical capability beneath Shanny The Youthful in Atlanta from 2015-16.

“It’s great,” Mike stated of LaFleur. “I simply take into consideration that — Kyle was (in Houston), Matt is available in and helps Kyle out as an offensive assistant. We’ve all been in that scenario. He obtained to know Matt fairly properly, his work ethic, his work habits.

“After which when (Kyle) was a coordinator at Washington, after I requested him if he knew anyone who could be a superb candidate for quarterback coach, he stated, ‘Oh, Matt would be great. Good character. Great work ethic.’

“So we brought a few young guys in. You’ve got Matt, you’ve got Sean (McVay) … you’ve got a lot of guys who had to go through tough experiences that help a young coach grow.”

These cocky younger D.C. bucks from a decade in the past are seemingly all over the place now, spreading The Gospel of Shanny or some variation therein.

McVay, 33, the grandson of former Niners GM John McVay and one other alum of the Redskins employees from 2010-13, steered the Rams to the Tremendous Bowl final winter in his second season on the helm. LaFleur, 40, is in his first marketing campaign in cheese nation after spending the autumn of 2018 because the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, the wild-card that’s wrecked what’s left of the AFC playoff bracket and visits Kansas Metropolis within the first sport of Sunday’s doubleheader.

“I think it starts with how hungry you are,” Shanahan stated of his teaching household tree. “With coaches, how a lot do they need to study the sport?

“Like Kyle, when he went to Tampa Bay (as a quality control coach in 2004), one of the first things I said was, ‘Look at the defensive coaches you’ve got on your staff. You’ve got Monte Kiffin, you’ve got Mike Tomlin, you’ve got Raheem Morris.’ I said, ‘I’m not sure how long you’re going to be in Tampa, so every free minute you have in the day, you’ve got to pick their brains and find out everything they know about how to coach their positions. After you’re gone, they’re not going to share that anymore.’ What an opportunity for a young guy to come in and not only sit in meetings with a guy like Jon Gruden, but to have a chance to sit in with those defensive guys.”

Some classes had been realized the laborious manner. The whispers of nepotism. The pushback — which seems positively prophetic in hindsight — in opposition to quarterback Johnny Manziel taking the reins in Cleveland. The blown lead in Tremendous Bowl LI in opposition to New England. The battle scars.

“The good part about it is, even though we haven’t done it on the coaching staff together, we kind of lived it through the years,” Mike Shanahan stated. “He really understands how hard it is to get there and how hard he’s worked to get to this point. So it’s kind of fun to see him in this position right now, in the NFC championship game, getting ready for this, knowing that it’ll be a game that he’ll remember forever.”

Dad will, too. Even when it kills him.