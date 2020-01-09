Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Incorporates spoilers for You seasons 1 and a pair of

The second season of You dropped on Netflix proper after Christmas — successful the award for “most twisted Christmas present” whereas bringing viewers again into the world of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a seemingly regular man on the lookout for love in all of the mistaken locations. On the primary season, Joe manages a e book retailer and falls for aspiring author Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). His emotions shortly turns obsessive, chaotic, and harmful as Joe maims and kills anybody who would possibly stand between him and Beck. Nevertheless, even Beck finally ends up disappointing him, and after locking her in an air-tight cage within the basement of the bookstore, Joe finally ends up killing her too earlier than escaping to Los Angeles to begin over.

In L.A., Joe finally ends up assembly the subsequent “love of his life” — Love Quinn, a free-spirited baker with a ridiculous identify performed by The Haunting of Hill Home star Victoria Pedretti. As as normal, he encounters some shady characters alongside the best way, together with a slapstick comedian named Henderson.

A preferred comedian with an intense fanbase and a sticky previous, Henderson results in Joe’s crosshairs after his hardened neighbor and reporter Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) tells Joe that Henderson assaulted her when she was an adolescent. When Delilah’s impressionable youthful sister Ellie (Jenna Ortega) begins working as Henderson’s intern, Joe decides to take motion — and upon discovering harrowing Polaroids at Henderson’s home, the Joe ties Henderson up and tries to get him to admit. His plan in the end goes awry when Henderson falls down the steps to his dying, which Joe levels as a suicide.

Henderson’s dying looms massive over the second half of the season, however whereas he is on display, he is performed by real-life comic Chris D’Elia. Here is the place you may need seen D’Elia earlier than.