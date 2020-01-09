Incorporates spoilers for You seasons 1 and a pair of
The second season of You dropped on Netflix proper after Christmas — successful the award for “most twisted Christmas present” whereas bringing viewers again into the world of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a seemingly regular man on the lookout for love in all of the mistaken locations. On the primary season, Joe manages a e book retailer and falls for aspiring author Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). His emotions shortly turns obsessive, chaotic, and harmful as Joe maims and kills anybody who would possibly stand between him and Beck. Nevertheless, even Beck finally ends up disappointing him, and after locking her in an air-tight cage within the basement of the bookstore, Joe finally ends up killing her too earlier than escaping to Los Angeles to begin over.
In L.A., Joe finally ends up assembly the subsequent “love of his life” — Love Quinn, a free-spirited baker with a ridiculous identify performed by The Haunting of Hill Home star Victoria Pedretti. As as normal, he encounters some shady characters alongside the best way, together with a slapstick comedian named Henderson.
A preferred comedian with an intense fanbase and a sticky previous, Henderson results in Joe’s crosshairs after his hardened neighbor and reporter Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) tells Joe that Henderson assaulted her when she was an adolescent. When Delilah’s impressionable youthful sister Ellie (Jenna Ortega) begins working as Henderson’s intern, Joe decides to take motion — and upon discovering harrowing Polaroids at Henderson’s home, the Joe ties Henderson up and tries to get him to admit. His plan in the end goes awry when Henderson falls down the steps to his dying, which Joe levels as a suicide.
Henderson’s dying looms massive over the second half of the season, however whereas he is on display, he is performed by real-life comic Chris D’Elia. Here is the place you may need seen D’Elia earlier than.
Chris D’Elia was Incorrigible and a Man on Hearth on Netflix
The overwhelming majority of people that tuned into You and located Chris D’Elia’s face, voice, comedic timing, and/or normal mannerisms acquainted have probably seen him round Netflix twice prior to now. The comic, who started doing stand-up in 2006, beforehand launched two separate Netflix comedy specials: Incorrigible and Man on Hearth.
Launched in April 2015, Incorrigible sees D’Elia taking the stage to debate “everything from how to improve the NFL to why dating is evil and that babies should grow up before they’re born.” Hitting the streaming service two years later in June 2017, Man on Hearth is introduced as a “hilarious takedown of life’s greatest pitfalls” — together with “love and marriage, not having kids, and why it’s not okay to buy pants for a friend.”
Each specials had been directed by D’Elia’s personal film-and-television-making father, Invoice D’Elia, who has had a hand on sequence like Doogie Howser, M.D., Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Chicago Hope, The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Gray’s Anatomy, Tips on how to Get Away with Homicide, and extra. Invoice D’Elia additionally directed Chris’ first-ever stand-up particular, Chris D’Elia: White Male. Black Comedian, which debuted on Comedy Central in 2013. In White Male. Black Comedian, D’Elia exposes the reality of “British dudes, drunk girls, and bears on dates at Applebee’s” to a packed theater in New Orleans.
Chris D’Elia scored starring roles on Glory Daze and Whitney
Chris D’Elia has constructed a strong profession in stand-up, however he is additionally appeared on a number of community exhibits that may make him extra recognizable to You‘s viewers. Within the late ’90s and early 2000s, D’Elia had one-off (or in any other case very short-lived) roles on sequence together with Chicago Hope, Get Actual, Boston Authorized, American Goals, and Monk. His first true style of the TV limelight got here in 2010, when he appeared on the comedy-drama sequence Glory Daze, which adopted a bunch of faculty freshman in 1986 as they pledge the Omega Sigma fraternity. D’Elia starred as Invoice Stankowski, a sensible Omega Sigma upperclassman whose been dwelling within the frat home for a decade and who enjoys smoking pot. Glory Days was sadly axed after only one season.
D’Elia’s second main tv function got here not lengthy after Glory Daze ended. In 2011, he started showing as a sequence common on the sitcom Whitney, which starred fellow slapstick comedian Whitney Cummings and aired on NBC for 2 seasons. Sadly, Whitney suffered from middling evaluations all through its run and controversy over the remedy of its star — Cummings was steadily requested extremely sexist questions throughout interviews and press junkets — and in the long run, not sufficient individuals watched the present to advantage a 3rd season. In 2013, the present was canceled after two seasons.
Chances are you’ll acknowledge Chris D’Elia from Undateable
Chris D’Elia wasn’t left within the lurch for lengthy, nonetheless. After Whitney flamed out, the self-proclaimed slapstick comedian who acts landed the lead function on one other NBC sitcom: Undateable, which paired him with different stand-ups like Brett Morin, Ron Funches, and even his former co-star Whitney Cummings, all of whom had been pleasant in actual life. Produced by Scrubs creator Invoice Lawrence, who joined the celebs on a stand-up tour earlier than the present premiered to attempt to promote the sequence, Undateable instructed the story of D’Elia’s character Danny Burton, a lothario surrounded by “undateable” guys — like his awkward roommate Justin (Morin) and his bizarre associates Shelly (Funches) and Adam (Rick Glassman).
Sadly, Undateable face the identical destiny Whitney and Glory Daze did when it met an early demise. In 2016, NBC pulled the plug on the present after solely three seasons.
Chris D’Elia’s current work on The Good Physician and Enormous in France
Simply earlier than he appeared on You, Chris D’Elia veered into barely extra critical territory with a recurring function on The Good Physician. Throughout the present’s first season, which ran from 2017 to 2018, D’Elia performed Kenny, a shady neighbor of Dr. Shaun Murphy (sequence star Freddie Highmore).
Following that, he additionally appeared as himself on one other Netflix authentic sequence, 2019’s Enormous in France, which tells the story of French comic Gad Elmaleh who unsuccessfully tries to transition his profession to Los Angeles. The present featured Elmaleh as himself, in addition to Matthew Del Negro, Erinn Hayes, Scott Keiji Takeda, and Jordan Ver Hoeve.
What’s subsequent for Chris D’Elia?
The function of Henderson on You appeared like a doubtlessly dangerous one for D’Elia — as a comic who makes loads of jokes about gender roles, one would possibly fear that viewers would conflate D’Elia’s onscreen character and his real-life act. However, in true D’Elia trend, he bought his efficiency as Henderson with ease, offering an ideal foil for Joe and an advanced villain on a present filled with unsavory characters.
For those who watched You season 2 and felt like D’Elia ought to be in additional initiatives, properly, you are in luck. D’Elia will subsequent seem in Zack Snyder’s thriller movie Military of the Useless, a few gang of mercenaries who plan to rob a Las Vegas on line casino in the midst of a zombie outbreak. The movie, which does not but have a precise launch date however is anticipated to debut someday in 2020, additionally stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, and Omari Hardwick.
