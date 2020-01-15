Why Huma stayed mum on relationship with Mudassir Aziz: Nazar lag jati hai

Instagram

Huma Qureshi is driving excessive on the success of her final Netflix launch ‘Leila’ however the actress appears shy in the case of accepting her relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. The 2 got here into the sight of media when in September; Huma posted a particular birthday message for her accomplice who in flip replied with the identical feelings.

Since then, eyes have been on the 2 as they’ve been fixed in exuding love for one another on social media. Whereas she has by no means been upfront concerning the bond she shared with Mudassar, when requested about it, Huma replied, “I’ve never spoken about my personal life.”

“I’m very happy with the way my life is headed, where I am headed emotionally and personally but I choose not to talk about it,” Hindustan Occasions quoted her as saying.

Huma on why she is quiet on her relationship

Much more when she was confronted with the query if there is a behind her staying mum; she joked, “Nazar lag jaati hai.”

Whereas the 2 are sticking to their pact on not accepting their like to the media, they do not appear to ditch social media. Of late, Huma documented her time with Mudassar on Instagram.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh director too put up a cute image earlier this month on the platform writing, “Make smiles happen! Let the new year bring into each one of our lives reasons to smile… and when we find a reason… let us hold on to it for dear life! Here’s looking at #2020 with my favourite reason to smile @iamhumaq right by me!”

New Yr in Prague

The 2 apparently ringed into the brand new 12 months in Prague because the couple has been vacationing in Europe and Huma even shared a snap of the 2 making their love evident. She wrote, “01.01.2020 Prague Outdated City #HappyNewYear #Prague #oldtown #europe #journey #tales Thanks life for all the nice issues and an excellent 12 months and decade forward …. @mudassar_as_is #increase.”

The actress made her debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur eight years in the past in 2012. In only a small span of time, she has even made it to Hollywood and might be seen making her debut there in Zack Snyder’s Military of the Lifeless.

Huma has acted in a restricted variety of movies which she justified earlier in an interview saying that she solely need to work in these tasks that enchantment to her.

“If at a point, I feel like doing a masala film… and I’ve done masala and commercial films, but I feel like mera dil hona chahiye commercial film karne ko. My heart needs to be in it. I’m quite a simple person like that,” she stated.