Why is Harry Kane not playing in the Spurs v Middlesborough FA Cup replay? What is his injury?

Viewers tuning in to the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Middlesborough FA Cup third spherical replay tonight on BBC1 at eight.05pm could also be disenchanted to see that England Captain and Spurs quantity 9 Harry Kane isn’t taking part in.

The striker has sadly sustained an damage that will see him out of motion for a lot of the remaining 2019/2020 season.

What’s Harry Kane’s damage?

Harry Kane has sustained a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring throughout the Zero-1 Premier League defeat towards Southampton on New Yr’s Day 2020.

In response to Tottenham Hotspur Soccer Membership “Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery” now the damage has been totally assessed.

When will Harry Kane return to taking part in soccer?

The precise timeframe of any damage is tough to foretell, nonetheless Spurs have stated that the choice to bear surgical procedure is just not anticipated to affect the timeframe Harry Kane will likely be sidelined along with his damage and that “the expectation [is] that he will return to training in April.”

Will Harry Kane play in Euro 2020?

England’s first Euro 2020 recreation isn’t till 16th June 2020 towards Croatia. Regardless of some stories suggesting the England captain could also be a danger for the event, if his restoration and rehabilitation goes to plan and he returns to coaching in April, it nonetheless appears seemingly he’ll play in Euro 2020.