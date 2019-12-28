Why is it so quiet after a snowstorm?

Within the hustle and bustle of a serious metro space like Denver, there are not often instances that the entire world appears to go quiet.

However a kind of preciously few moments of relative city silence often comes after a snowstorm. In fact, a part of the perceived quiet may be attributed to a giant discount in visitors and pedestrians after a contemporary snowfall. However there’s additionally an actual science behind the silence.

When snow falls, it absorbs sound waves. When snow falls, there are huge gaps of area left in between snowflakes, significantly in a fluffier and colder snow occasion.

However with snow, flakes gently pile on high of one another, leaving tiny gaps of area in between them (versus water molecules, which tightly stick collectively). Whereas sound waves can typically discover their means into an area between bits of freshly-accumulated snow, they typically have a troublesome time getting again out of these small gaps.

Sound waves additionally journey slower in colder climate, slowing down their ahead pace and additional muffling noise.

One latest estimate says that snow absorbs about 60% of sound.

Days after the snow initially falls, although, the ice crystals compact and consolidate. That shortly reduces the quantity of area that sound waves can journey into, and sound returns to regular. Additionally, the melting and re-freezing of ice can mirror (echo) sound waves.

That, briefly, is what scientifically creates the silence after a contemporary snowfall, and why it tends to occur proper after a latest snowfall.