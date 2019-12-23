Why is Mamangam producer complaining about degrading if the film has grossed 100 crores?

Mamangam new posterTwitter

Venu Kunnappilly, producer of Mammootty’s ‘Mamangam’ introduced just a few days again that the movie has grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide. It must be famous that ‘Mamangam’ was launched on December 12, and the producer claimed that the movie crossed the elite 100 crore mark inside seven days of its theatrical launch; an final accomplishment for a Malayalam film.

Nevertheless, critics argue that the gathering figures of ‘Mamangam’ are bolstered they usually imagine that the movie has not even crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. With the intention to substantiate their views, they put ahead the present reserving standing of the film in multiplexes like Inox Thrissur.

Mamangam producer complaining about intentional degrading?

In a latest interplay with The Cue, Venu Kunnappilly alleged member of the producer affiliation is concerned within the intentional degrading of ‘Mamangam’. The producer added that Mamangam is a sufferer of fan battle and made it clear that Mohanlal followers are taking revenge on Mamangam as Odiyan didn’t make a huge effect on the box-office.

Nevertheless, the feedback of Venu Kunnappilly haven’t gone nicely with a majority of the viewers. As per the critics, if Mammootty’s ‘Mamangam’ has grossed Rs 100 crores, why is the movie’s producer complaining about intentional degrading.

“This film deserves Oscar. Go and get a life, sir. The film should be good, and there is no point in crying after giving a mediocre movie,” commented Praveen Krishnan Kunnath, a YouTube person. (As translated from Malayalam).

“If the film is good, people will come to theaters, and no negative reviews will affect the movie. People visit theaters for enjoyment, and Mamangam failed to provide it,” commented Akhil Okay Biju, one other YouTuber.

Venu Kunnappilly lashes out in opposition to Sajeev Pillai

Through the discuss, Venu Kunnappilly additionally lashed out at Sajeev Pillai, who initially directed the film. Kunnappilly revealed that Sajeev Pillai had shot 32 minutes of Mamangam, which they haven’t included within the unique film. He additionally added that this 32-minute footage will probably be launched on-line quickly so that folks will perceive Sajeev Pillai’s mediocre method of filmmaking.

Mamangam is directed by M Padmakumar and stars Mammootty, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara and Kaniha within the lead roles. Manoj Pillai has cranked the digital camera for the film, whereas Raja Mohammed has dealt with the enhancing.