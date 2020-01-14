Why is Ollie on tonight’s Love Island?

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has determined to depart the villa after realising that he’s in love with another person, however he’ll nonetheless function in tonight’s episode. Right here’s why…

Why is Ollie on Love Island tonight?

Though Ollie’s departure from the present was introduced at present, the Cornish landowner is closely featured in tonight’s present because the occasions of this episode have been filmed the day earlier than.

Love Island’s first search for tonight’s episode confirmed Ollie land himself in sizzling water after Paige came upon that he was additionally occupied with Siannise. Paige calls Ollie for a chat, however tensions rise as Ollie denies having a wandering eye.

Love Island will handle his exit in Wednesday’s episode.

Love Island’s Paige and Ollie

Why did Ollie depart Love Island?

The 23-year-old left the villa after simply three days and informed producers that he was nonetheless in love along with his ex-girlfriend.

“I’ve to be trustworthy with myself, and everybody, that I do nonetheless love another person…I’ve to comply with my coronary heart on this situation and it might be flawed for me to disregard these emotions.

On the finish of the day, that is Love Island and it’s about discovering love. If I carried on something with Paige, or every other lady which may come into the villa, it wouldn’t be truthful on them,” he stated in a press release.

Love Island 2020 forged – meet the 12 singletons on the lookout for love

Who was Ollie coupled up with?

Ollie was coupled up with 22-year-old Paige Turley – the ex-girlfriend of singer Lewis Capaldi. Love Island has not addressed what’s going to occur to her after Ollie’s departure, however based mostly on previous collection, it’s seemingly that she’s going to develop into ‘single’ on the present.

Love Island airs weekdays on ITV2 at 9pm