Why Is Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Speaking Patois In This Golden Globes Red Carpet Video?!

Tom Hanks‘ son, Chet Hanks, is getting quite a lot of consideration proper now for… all of the unsuitable causes.

Colin Hanks‘ youthful bro was out and about on the Golden Globes final night time, evidently doing the pink carpet factor to assist his film star father, when the 29-year-old was captured on digital camera talking… Jamaican patois? Wait, WTF?!

A video clip went viral on social media on Sunday night time exhibiting the second-youngest Hanks child going off on the digital camera in what seemed to be a Jamaican patois-like dialect. You’ll be able to see the entire (disturbing, random, questionable) factor right here:

why is Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks talking patois? pic.twitter.com/mNh8ih8JhA — Brittny Pierre 🥳♒️ (@sleep2dream) January 6, 2020

Ummm… WTF?!

We all know Chet has had some points up to now, to place it mildly, however what’s going on in that video?! That is completely completely different, and peculiar, and… disturbing? Is it, like, a personality he’s taking part in, or one thing??? Significantly… no phrases…

Fortunately, we’re not the one ones utterly confused by no matter it’s we’re seeing right here. As you possibly can see (under), different social media customers had a TON of reactions to the weird social media submit:

pic.twitter.com/g222S2Me6J — Theala (@ThealaB22) January 6, 2020

Yeah… that look nearly says all of it!

And the replies and reactions all throughout social media did, too. “He really thinks he’s everything but white,” one person wrote about Chet, whereas one other added “This is deeply disturbing and chaotic.” Yeah, no kidding!

One other Twitter person laughed out loud on the clip, writing, “LMAO. He thinks we don’t know that his dad is Tom Hanks. He is as white as they come!”

Nonetheless one other identified one thing extra severe concerning the language used within the video, too:

“*deep sigh* THIS is what happens when privileged ppl don’t respect cultural boundaries. Some truly feel this is ok. I’d like to suggest learning the difference between cultural APPRECIATION and APPROPRIATION.”

Nicely stated!

Others had extra eclectic commentary on Chet, with one particular person tweeting, “Sometimes the apple falls off the tree and rolls down a hill and into a ravine.”

One other one added extra:

“I can’t describe how deeply my soul has been disturbed. I thought he gave up the appropriation after rehab?! I know he’s Tom’s biggest disappointment lol.”

And an exasperated follower famous the poor man would possibly’ve been set as much as fail for some time:

“I know we think that Tom Hanks can do no wrong, but I blame him and Rita Wilson for this. You can’t name your son ‘Chet’ and then expect that great things will come of it. 🤷🏾‍♀️”

Ouch!!!

After all, we really feel the identical method one last tweeter did, once they replied with, “Thank god for Colin. The legacy is only safe with him.”

Ha! Not mendacity…

Chet himself really reacted to the controversy, too, publishing this sarcastic submit on his personal IG feed (under):

Hmm…

Significantly, Perezcious readers… what the heck do you make of this video?? How involved ought to we be right here??

Sound OFF along with your tackle all the things within the feedback (under)…