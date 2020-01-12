Professional skater Vanessa Bauer has been compelled to sit down out week two of Dancing on Ice after an accident throughout coaching earlier this week.

Fortunately, she and celeb accomplice Perri Kiely have already carried out their routine as a part of the primary batch of in week one, topping the leaderboard with a rating of 27.5. However Vanessa had been set to participate within the group numbers on Sunday night and is now confined to the couch whereas she recovers.

Talking on the present, Perri informed hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “She had, like, concussion and she really did hurt herself, so I’m flying solo today.”

Vanessa managed to journey and skid face-first into the barrier of the ice-rink – a second which was captured on digital camera.

This led to extreme bruising and concussion.

“As funny as I thought my fall was, head injuries are no joke and the consequences can be very serious,” she wrote on Instagram. “The medics have suggested me to take the week off performing, so I’m gutted that I can’t carry out within the group numbers this weekend. I really feel fantastic however @itv is tremendous cautious and actually takes care of us skaters which is why I went by way of SO many assessments.

“Although I feel ok I am not allowed to skate this weekend. For the sake of my health I have to rest my brain.⁣”

However she’s set to return quickly, commenting: “@realperrikiely and I will be back for the next week with an amazing number for you to see!”

And as she settled in to observe the present on TV, she wrote: “Feels wrong to watch from here but I’m so excited to watch my Dancing on Ice family…”

Dancing on Ice continues on Sundays on ITV