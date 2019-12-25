Why isn’t Doctor Who on Christmas Day, and where can you watch the best Christmas episodes?

Because it started with David Tennant in 2005, the Physician Who Christmas particular has turn into a mainstay of the BBC’s festive programming – however if you happen to’re searching for it on the large day this yr you’ll be disenchanted, as a result of similar to final yr the Tardis gained’t be touching down on Christmas Day itself.

Nonetheless, to not fear – a model new collection for Jodie Whittaker’s Physician kicks off only a week afterward January 1st, and a few kind of particular is deliberate for 2020 – and there are many different Physician Who Christmassy choices to maintain you occupied on December 25th itself anyway…

Why is there no Physician Who Christmas particular this yr?

For the primary time because the collection returned to TV in 2005, there will probably be no festive particular in any respect – as a substitute, following final yr’s New 12 months’s Day particular the opening episode of collection 12 will air on New 12 months’s Day.

In different phrases, followers are functionally getting the hour-long Physician Who episode they need – it simply gained’t be festive, and it’ll be adopted by the remainder of the collection just a few days later. Not the worst scenario to be in!

As for why the particular has been dropped this yr nicely, it’s tougher to say. Former Physician Who boss Steven Moffat had beforehand recommended that arising with new Christmas particular concepts had turn into a problem after 13 years, so it might have been that Chibnall determined to present himself a break this time round after experimenting with final yr’s New 12 months’s Day particular.

Alternatively, it might have been that Chibnall realised that he may kill two birds with one stone by swapping the particular for a gap episode.

The place can I watch the opposite Physician Who Christmas specials?

12 Time Lords leaping…at Christmas!

If you happen to do nonetheless fancy watching a festive Who-letide journey this yr, then there’s loads of locations the place you’ll be able to take a look at the specials that exist already.

Each episode of the fashionable Physician Who collection (2005-present) together with each particular is presently on BBC iPlayer, and all of them (bar Peter Capaldi’s remaining episode Twice Upon a Time) can be considered on Netflix UK (albeit in typically hard-find locations in the beginning or the tip of assorted collection’ episode lists).

In the meantime, abroad followers can check out some previous favourites on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes, the place each Physician Who festive particular to this point is out there for buy.

And if you happen to’d moderately watch the specials “live” on TV, nicely, that’s an possibility as nicely. UKTV channel W, which repeatedly exhibits repeats of the collection, will probably be that includes varied Physician Who Christmas episodes over the festive interval.

Which previous Physician Who Christmas particular SHOULD I watch?

In keeping with a 2018 HEARALPUBLICIST ballot, 2010 Matt Smith episode A Christmas Carol is the preferred Christmas particular with followers, which could make it a very good journey to revisit this Who-less 25th December.

The complete rating of episodes from most to least fashionable might be learn under.

A Christmas Carol (2010)

The Husbands of River Tune (2015)

The Finish of Time (2009/10)

Twice Upon a Time (2017)

The Christmas Invasion (2005)

The Time of the Physician (2013)

Voyage of the Damned (2007)

The Runaway Bride (2006)

Final Christmas (2014)

The Snowmen (2012)

The Physician, the Widow and the Wardrobe (2011)

The Subsequent Physician (2008)

The Return of Physician Mysterio (2016)

The Feast of Steven (1965)

Will the Physician Who Christmas particular ever come again?

Jodie Whittaker because the Physician in Physician Who (BBC, HF)

From the sounds of it, sure! Throughout a 2019 press name Chris Chibnall stated that there can be one other particular after the 2020 collection, which appears more likely to be a Christmas or New 12 months journey.

“You will get a special – at the end of the series, yes,” Chibnall advised HEARALPUBLICIST and different journalists when requested if there was a Christmas particular arising.

However even when there isn’t, to not fear – there’s nonetheless that large Christmas again catalogue to revisit…

Physician Who: Spyfall airs on BBC1 on Wednesday 1st January 2020