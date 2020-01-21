Why Isn’t PM Modi Open To CAA Debate With Critics, Asks P Chidambaram

Let 5 critics of CAA-NPR debate the PM. Let the occasion be televised dwell: P Chidambaram tweete

New Delhi:

Senior Congress chief P Chidambaram on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he or his authorities didn’t settle for his suggestion of the PM holding an open debate with 5 critics of the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) and let folks draw their very own conclusion.

“I had suggested that the PM should select five of the most articulate critics and hold a Q&A session with them. Why doesn’t the PM/Government accept the suggestion?”

I had urged that the PM ought to choose 5 of probably the most articulate critics and maintain a Q&A session with them. Why would not the PM/Authorities settle for the suggestion? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 21, 2020

“Let five critics of CAA-NPR debate the PM. Let the event be televised live. And let the people draw their own conclusions,” he mentioned on Twitter.