Why J.J. Abrams says Rise of Skywalker critics are right

Tristan Fewings/Getty Photos

Hated The Rise of Skywalker? J.J. Abrams really agrees with you — form of.

Throughout a Q&A after a screening of the movie on the Academy (by way of Collider), Abrams addressed the widespread criticism of his newest movie and the ultimate film in Star Wars‘ long-running Skywalker saga.

Ever since The Rise of Skywalker premiered on December 20, 2019, critics have made their emotions be heard loud and clear. As of this writing, it is scored a paltry 55 p.c essential rating on Rotten Tomatoes (which makes it the second-worst reviewed Star Wars movie since The Phantom Menace), and although its viewers rating is sitting fairly at 86 p.c, loads of followers are sad with Abrams’ conclusion. Nonetheless, the filmmaker tackled the quite a few critiques of his newest effort with respect, telling the viewers that he agrees with the critics… and likewise agrees with these praising The Rise of Skywalker.

“I’d say [the film’s critics are] right. The people who love it more than anything are also right,” stated Abrams. “We knew stepping into — I used to be requested simply seven hours in the past, ‘So how do you go about pleasing everybody?’ and I used to be like ‘What?’ To not say that that needs to be what anybody tries to do anyway, however how would one even go about it? Particularly with Star Wars.”

Abrams then went on to say that he and his Rise of Skywalker co-writer Chris Terrio pair knew a few of their decisions can be fairly controversial: “We stay in a second the place all the things appears to right away default to outrage, and there is an M.O. of it is both precisely as I see it otherwise you’re my enemy… However it’s a loopy factor that there’s such a norm that appears to be devoid of nuance and compassion — this isn’t about Star Wars, that is about all the things — and acceptance. It is a loopy second, so we knew beginning this, any determination we made — a design determination, a musical determination, a story determination — would please somebody and infuriate another person.”