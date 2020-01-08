Paramount

Psycho, which starred Anthony Perkins because the infamous Mama’s boy Norman Bates, was shot utilizing the crew of Hitchcock’s then-current anthology TV collection Alfred Hitchcock Presents, which at that time was working like a well-oiled machine. As such, the manufacturing wasn’t a troublesome one — up to some extent.

“We shot that picture so easily, so quickly, because of Mr. Hitchcock’s preparation,” Leigh remembered. “The planning, the idea, the small print — all the pieces was completed earlier than. It was by no means a haphazard, ‘Properly, let’s have a look at what we do now.’ He gave me nice respect, however it needed to be throughout the framework of his idea, his digital camera. He already knew how the digital camera may make it thrilling.”

Hitch’s degree of preparation and belief in Leigh’s actorly instincts meant that the actress was free to offer the position her all, leading to a naturalistic efficiency fairly completely different from what audiences of the period had been used to. Such was her dedication that on the conclusion of the notorious bathe sequence wherein her character is stabbed to demise by Bates, Leigh held her pose — face down on the lavatory flooring, eyes huge open because the spray cascades over her — with no assist from contact lenses or in-camera trickery.

“[Hitchcock] wanted me to put in those lenses that would give me a scary look… [but it] would’ve taken six weeks for my eyes to get used to them,” Leigh stated. “And if I did not, it may have broken my eyes. Mr. Hitchcock stated… ‘You are simply going to must do it by yourself.’ So I held that look… I’ll say it wasn’t straightforward.”