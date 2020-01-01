Why January usually isn’t a big snow month for Denver

January is Denver’s coldest month of the 12 months, and it’s the center of winter. Regardless of the everyday chilly and time of 12 months, although, January can also be not historically a giant snow month for Denver.

Whereas Denver’s long-term common of 6.6 inches of January snowfall isn’t something to sneeze at, it’s truly the least snowy month of the winter on common (December-February), and it’s solely the sixth-snowiest month of the 12 months. That 6.6-inch whole falls behind November and April, and it’s solely a bit forward of October (four.2 inches).

Contemplate this: solely one among Denver’s top-20 snowstorms on report have fallen in January. Which means Denver’s seen as many top-20 snowstorms in January as town’s seen in September, and significantly much less top-20 snowstorms than each October and April.

“It just seems like (the Front Range doesn’t) get big snows in January,” mentioned Jim Kalina, a meteorologist on the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder. “It’s just difficult.”

It’s not only a relative lack of blockbuster particular person snowstorms in Denver, both. Denver has solely had three Januarys on report with greater than 20 inches of snow. Evaluate that with 20 completely different Marches with at the very least 20 inches of snow, or 10 Aprils or 9 Novembers. It’s a giant hole in higher-end months, significantly contemplating the deep chilly that often makes a wet or icy combine much less doubtless.

It’s a totally completely different story, although, an hour’s drive west on Interstate 70.

Whereas January isn’t usually a month recognized for blockbuster snowstorms alongside the Entrance Vary, it’s often when the mountains get slammed with their largest and most constant snows of the season. January is Aspen’s,Steamboat Springs‘, Vail’s and Wolf Creek‘s – simply to call just a few mountain areas – largest snow months of the 12 months, on common.

However the Entrance Vary usually will get shut out from the massive Pacific storms that produce a number of the prolific mountain snows. Denver’s location within the lee of the Rocky Mountains – east of the prevailing westerly winds – means Denver usually will get hotter and drier downsloping winds, whereas the mountains get constant, regular rounds of snow, largely courtesy of moisture originating within the Pacific.

The southern jet stream is generally pointed straight on the West Coast this time of 12 months, making a firehose of Pacific moisture for a lot of the western third of the nation (although which precise a part of the West can usually depend upon El Nino’s or La Nina’s affect on the jet stream).

Once more, although, that very same sturdy jet stream usually helps create a Entrance Vary snow gap, on account of downsloping winds east of the Rockies.

It’s a part of the explanation why Denver has had extra Januarys with at the very least a number of days of 70-degree climate (14) than Januarys with 15 inches or extra of month-to-month snowfall (10).

Denver and the Entrance Vary usually get their largest snows of the season from huge areas of low strain that draw up moisture from each the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. These methods usually get their vitality from a pointy temperature distinction between heat and chilly air. That temperature distinction is often highest throughout transitional seasons like spring or fall – and never in the course of winter. That creates much less general gas for giant storms.

And after they do develop, these huge low strain methods additionally usually have a tendency to trace south of Colorado this time of 12 months, the place the temperature distinction is highest and the place the jet stream is commonly oriented.

“The storm track is farther south (in January), typically,” Kalina mentioned. “We either get that northwest flow aloft, or the low pressure systems seem to track across Arizona and New Mexico. When you get into February, that track starts to lift north.”

Moreover, colder air can’t maintain as a lot moisture as hotter air can, usually creating much less favorable situations for higher-end snow occasions.

The top result’s that January is often a month with just a few smaller snow methods for the Entrance Vary, with most snow occasions producing lighter general totals. That’s not like October, March or April, for instance, the place a way more hit-or-miss nature to these months is dependent upon larger snowstorms. That may skew these general month-to-month common totals greater, however these greater month-to-month totals are sometimes the product of only one or two huge storms.

So whereas January could be a peak snow month for the mountains, it’s not often a giant one for Denver and the Entrance Vary. However if you happen to’re a Entrance Vary snow-lover, your peak time is simply across the nook.