Why Jordan Myles & Mauro Ranallo Stories Weren’t Covered On WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage covers loads of matters, however there are some that they’ve stayed away from. There’s a good motive why.

Ryan Satin was just lately requested why matters about Mauro Ranallo’s state of affairs with Corey Graves and Jordan Myles’ controversy with WWE weren’t coated on the FS1 present. The Satin Sheet host mentioned that since each of these topics pertain to psychological sickness they had been let off WWE Backstage.

Each contain psychological well being and I’d slightly not make issues worse by speaking about these conditions on TV.

WWE Backstage has approached some attention-grabbing topics, however they’ve averted different extra tantalizing matters. Wellness coverage failures and releases have additionally been uncared for on WWE Backstage. At the least that they had time for promo college.