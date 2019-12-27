Why Kushal Punjabi committed Suicide ? Kushal Punjabi’s suicide leaves the Television Industry heartbroken

Widespread Tv actor Kushal Punjabi has reportedly been discovered lifeless at his Pani Hill dwelling on Friday, in line with police stories. Kushal Punjabi had a breakthrough profession within the India Tv business by that includes in TV Collection like Hum Tum and Ishq Mein Marjawan. When the police recovered Punjabi’s physique, they discovered a suicide word written by the 37-year-old deceased actor.

The demise of Punjabi has left a created a wave of shock and cry throughout the nation. Karanvir Bora mentioned that he did regard Punjabi as an influential one that was nice at dancing, appearing, health and journey sports activities.

Your complete India tv business is heartbroken

Celebrities akin to Jay Bhanushali, Shweta Tiwari, Karan Patel and the notable Indian rapper, Baba Sehgal did specific their share of grief after listening to the demise of Kushal Punjabi. For some celebrities, Punjabi was a youthful brother, a household and a pal.

Along with this, the revelation of the dying of Kushal Punjabi has shocked your complete nation. After listening to the information of Kushal Punjabi’s demise, condolences and prayers for the late actor started to pour. Punjabi has a really profitable profession within the Tv Business and he additionally had a giant fan base within the nation.

What was the rationale behind Punjabi’s suicide?

In accordance with the report, the actor was in despair and he was taking anti-depressant tablets for fairly a while. The stories additional added that after Punjabi couldn’t cope up with despair, he dedicated suicide.

Again in 2015, Punjabi received married to a European girl named Audrey Dolhen and the couple had a child. Now Punjabi is survived by Kian, his son and Dolhen, his spouse.