Why Luke Grimes from Yellowstone looks so familiar

HBO

Grimes appeared within the sixth season of the hit HBO sequence True Blood as James, a vampire with a coronary heart of gold who exhibits as much as romance Jessica (Deborah Ann Woll). The function allowed him to blossom into one thing of a intercourse image for a time, however when the seventh and last season of True Blood debuted the next 12 months, viewers seen a slight change within the character: he was being portrayed by a unique actor, Nathan Parsons. Grimes publicly chalked the change as much as his disappointment in the truth that his character’s story could be diverging from that of Woll’s (his good friend and eventual co-star within the 2015 drama function Ceaselessly) in season 7 — however a few of his co-stars, together with the late Nelsan Ellis, advised a barely completely different story.

Late within the sequence’ sixth season, it grew to become obvious that James was bisexual, and he seemed to be headed for a hookup with Ellis’ fan-favorite character Lafayette (which got here to fruition in season 7). This, based on Ellis, is why he stop the present. Talking with Vulture in 2014, Ellis mentioned, “I’m just… I’m over him. You quit your job because you don’t want to play a gay part? As if it’s … You know what? I’m going to stop talking.” Nonetheless, he didn’t. “You make a statement when you do something like that,” the actor continued. “You make a statement, a big statement, when you go, I don’t want to play this part because it’s gay.’ If you have a child, if you have a son, and he comes out as gay, what are you going to do? If you have a daughter who comes out gay …? You just made a statement, and it has ripple effects.”

For his half, Grimes had no additional touch upon the matter after departing True Blood. However regardless of the controversy, his star solely continued to rise — together with his subsequent main function coming in some of the profitable function movies of 2014.