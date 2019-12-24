‘Why not include Muslims if CAA not related to religion?’: Netaji’s Grand-nephew Chandra Bose on Citizenship law

All it’s essential to know in regards to the CAA Protest













Chandra Kumar Bose, BJP Vice President for West Bengal, on Tuesday took to Twitter to demand transparency within the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), 2019 saying if it was not associated to any faith, then Muslims also needs to be included.

In a sequence of Tweets, Bose acknowledged, “If CAA, 2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating – Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains only! Why not include Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent.”

‘India is a nation open to all religions and communities’

Bose additionally stated that India is a nation open to all religions and communities and shouldn’t be in comparison with another nation. “Don’t equate India or compare it with any other nation – as it’s a nation open to all religions and communities,” he stated.

On BJP’s stand that Muslims not being persecuted

On BJP’s stand that Muslims usually are not being persecuted of their house nations, he stated if that’s the case, “they would not come, so there’s no harm in including them.” Nevertheless, he added, “this is not entirely true – what about Baloch who live in Pakistan and Afghanistan? What about Ahmadiyyas in Pakistan?”

Bose stated the celebration which might observe the inclusive ideology of Subhas Chandra Bose representing all communities and work for the upliftment of all strata of the society would win Bengal within the 2021 Meeting elections. “The rest would be irrelevant.”