By AJ Caulfield/Dec. 23, 2019 1:30 EST/Up to date: Dec. 23, 2019 2:27 pm EST

To say that Star Wars followers had been merely trying ahead to the launch of The Rise of Skywalker, the ultimate entry within the at the moment trilogy and the concluding chapter of the 42-year-long Skywalker saga, can be a large understatement. Diehards had been virtually bouncing off the partitions out of sheer pleasure, and went to nice lengths to make sure that their opening-night screenings on December 19 can be as excellent as doable. Sadly for 2 viewers, the evening did not go as deliberate.

In line with CTV Information Vancouver, one moviegoer allegedly punched one other man at a Rise of Skywalker exhibiting at Vancouver’s Scotiabank Theatre on Thursday night. The rationale? He was utilizing his cellphone throughout the film. Issues grew so intense that theater employees members had been pressured to pause The Rise of Skywalker in an effort to deescalate the scenario.

One other viewers member managed to seize video footage of the tail finish of the encounter, which resulted within the man who reportedly punched the opposite being forcibly faraway from the Scotiabank Theatre. The video reveals the unidentified man being escorted out, letting the whole cinema room — which by that time had erupted into boos and chants demanding he be kicked out of the exhibiting — know the way offended he was.

“Turn your phones off! You’re f****** losers with your phones,” he states within the clip. I waited a g****** yr for this and a few a****** turned his telephone on subsequent to me. Use your f****** heads.”

Following the altercation, the person who was reportedly punched, Joe Bond, spoke with CTV Information Vancouver and revealed the explanation why he was utilizing his telephone throughout The Rise of Skywalker. Because it occurs, Thursday, December 19 was the primary evening Bond and his spouse had left their toddler and four-year-old baby at house with a babysitter. The babysitter checked in with Bond earlier than The Rise of Skywalker started taking part in, letting him know that they had been having a little bit of hassle getting the youthful baby to sleep. CTV Information Vancouver notes that Bond and his spouse “were texting right up until the start of the movie to make sure everything was OK,” and Bond “briefly” took his telephone out once more throughout The Rise of Skywalker‘s runtime. That is when the purported puncher, who was mentioned to be already “irritated” after seeing somebody recording the film’s opening crawl, went off on Bond.

“He lost it at me. I told him to calm down and if he doesn’t calm down then I was going to get somebody — and then he hit me in the face,” mentioned Bond. “Star Wars followers are very severe folks, however I believe this man was on the following stage.”

Native regulation enforcement are at the moment trying into the scenario. Vancouver Police Constable Tania Visintin acknowledged on Friday, December 20, “We were unable to locate the suspect. Video footage of the theatre is being reviewed and an investigation is underway.”