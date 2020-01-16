“Why PM, Amit Shah, NSA Doval Silent?” Rahul Gandhi On J&K Cop Arrest

Davinder Singh sheltered three terrorists with blood on their fingers, Rahul Gandhi tweeted (File)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, House Minister Amit Shah and Nationwide Safety Advisor Ajit Doval on this week’s arrest of senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, who was travelling in a automotive with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar freeway.

“DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India,” Mr Gandhi tweeted, sharing a poster with a listing of questions.

Congress basic secretary and Mr Gandhi’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded an intensive probe.

“DSP Davindar Singh’s arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India’s national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason,” she tweeted.

Singh was posted at Srinagar worldwide airport when 15 overseas diplomats together with the US envoy got here for a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir final week.

Quickly after Davinder Singh’s arrest, raids at his residence revealed an AK rifle and two pistols.

Investigations discovered that Singh had sheltered the terrorists at his official residence subsequent to the Military’s 15 Corps Headquarters. They set out on Saturday morning for Jammu, from the place they have been planning to go to Delhi. It’s being investigated if Singh’s go to to Delhi was linked to the January 26 Republic Day celebration.

Singh’s function within the August 2017 assault in Pulwama by which 4 policemen have been killed can also be being probed, police mentioned.

The police are additionally investigating allegations towards Singh that he had helped hanged terrorist Afzal Guru prepare logistics for the terrorists who attacked parliament in 2001.