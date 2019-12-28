“Why Should I…”: On Video, Mary Kom Refuses To Shake Opponent’s Hands

Mary Kom booked her berth within the Indian group for the 2020 Olympic qualifiers slated to be held in Wuhan China after getting the higher of Nikhat Zareen within the remaining of 51kg girls’s boxing trial on Saturday. There was a number of highlight going into the Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen girls’s boxing trials bout after the latter made a public demand for a good Olympic choice trial. Within the remaining, Mary Kom got here out trumps, profitable the bout by a cut up 9-1 verdict on Saturday. Nonetheless, movies of Mary Kom’s response after the bout began doing the rounds on Twitter, the place the six-time world champion might be seen marching previous her opponent and never shaking her fingers.

After the bout, Mary Kom revealed why she did not shake fingers with Nikhat Zareen.

“Why should I shake hands with her? If she want others to respect her then she should first respect others. I don’t like people with such nature. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

In keeping with a report in information company PTI, a couple of representatives from from Nikhat Zareen’s house state Telangana’s boxing affiliation cried foul as soon as the outcome was declared. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh needed to step in to regulate the state of affairs after AP Reddy, claiming to characterize the Telangana Boxing Affiliation vociferously protested the choice.

“How will boxing grow amid this kind of politics,” he later informed reporters after being requested to depart the ringside by Ajay Singh and pacified by a dissatisfied Zareen herself.

In the meantime, in different outcomes, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) misplaced to Sakshi Chaudhary whereas within the 60kg class, former world champion L Sarita Devi was defeated by to nationwide champion Simranjit Kaur.

Additionally making the India squad for subsequent yr’s Olympic qualifiers was Lovlina Borgohain, who beat Lalita within the 69kg remaining.

