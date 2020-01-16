“Why Should I Suffer”: Nirbhaya Mother After Jail Seeks New Hanging Date

Nirbhaya Case: Mukesh Kumar filed a mercy plea with the President on Tuesday (File)

New Delhi:

A day after the Delhi authorities informed the excessive courtroom that the loss of life sentence to 4 Nirbhaya case convicts can’t be executed on January 22 as scheduled due to a mercy petition filed by one among them, the sufferer’s mom, Asha Devi, mentioned on Thursday why ought to she endure for the “negligence” of Tihar Jail officers and the federal government.

“The date of execution should not be extended. There are several loopholes and escape routes for the convicts’ benefit, but for somebody like me — who had to do the rounds of the courts for so many years after witnessing the death of my only daughter — there seems to be no respite at all. Why should I suffer because of the negligence of Tihar Jail officials and the Delhi government?” she mentioned.

“If they have rights, we too have the right to justice for our daughter who was killed seven years ago,” she added.

Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta are to be hanged subsequent Wednesday at 7 am inside Tihar jail in Delhi. A trial courtroom choose lately signed a loss of life warrant for the execution, seven years after a younger medical scholar was gang-raped on a shifting bus, tortured and killed in December 2012.

After the courtroom refused to entertain their healing plea on Tuesday, which was the final authorized recourse out there to them, Mukesh Kumar filed a mercy plea with the President. Later, the federal government informed the courtroom that the mercy plea was filed to frustrate the method of legislation, and mentioned that the execution may solely be carried out in any case 4 convicts have exhausted their proper to mercy plea.

“Then your rule is bad if you cannot take action till all the co-convicts have moved mercy plea. There has been no application of mind. The system is suffering from cancer,” the courtroom had mentioned.

Tihar jail authorities right this moment requested the Delhi authorities to postpone the hanging of the convicts.

“There are five days to January 22. The President is likely to reject the mercy plea in a day or two. Then these people will ask for 14 days’ time. Then they will ask for a new date. In such a situation, how can the hanging take place,” the courtroom mentioned right this moment.

The centre has blamed the AAP authorities for the delay within the execution, after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia mentioned they’d rejected the mercy plea at “lightening speed”.