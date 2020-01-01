Why Shriya Saran’s lip-lock picture and Ileana’s old bikini photo have gone viral now?

Mysterious cave present in Antarctica













Shriya Saran and Ileana D ‘Cruz, who had been the main names in South Indian movie trade at one level of time, have wished their Insta household like 1000’s of celebs in India. However what caught the viewers’ consideration are the photographs that they posted on their social media accounts.

Shriya Saran’s Kiss

To start with, Shriya Saran has despatched her needs to her followers alongside along with her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev. She posed two footage and captioned it, “Happy new year guys ,from us to you.” In one of many two footage, the couple has engaged in a lip-lock and the photograph has gone viral.

Ileana and Shriya Saran.Instagram

The snaps have garnered over 1.41 lakh likes. Her choice to share the kissing image has met with blended response. Conservatives have objected to it, whereas her hardcore followers haven’t points with it.

Ileana Posts Bikini Image

Ileana has shared an outdated image of her in two-piece bikini, which has garnered over 6.27 lakh likes. This image was from a photoshoot for . She wrote a prolonged submit about New 12 months and she or he welcomes 2020 with stuffed with optimistic vitality. The unedited textual content might be learn beneath:

“2019 – wow the place to start…You have been extremely attempting, difficult, testing – robust…however I am not going to make this submit a sob story as a result of it is not

That is about being so extremely grateful! Grateful for the attractive folks in my life…for associates from 20years who’ve gotten nearer nonetheless! Mates who’re like household. Mates who’ve caught by me, held me up and believed in me after I did not. New associates! I do not understand how I acquired so fortunate to have such pretty folks in my life ♥️

My amazingly bizarre quirky lovely household with out whom I might not have made it to the place I’m at the moment – joyful, content material, robust af.

I really like you greater than I say, I really like you all for being there for me, and I hope I might be there simply as a lot and greater than you all have ♥️

Wow okay getting a bit emotional however final and never the least my pretty insta household – you guys are simply superior! Sure even the imply ones! I am certain there’s a little bit superior hiding in there someplace and it will come out in the end.

Ileana D’CruzInstagram

I am not large on New 12 months resolutions as a result of it simply seems like strain haha however I need to finish the yr with an entire lot of positivity and gratefulness.

2020 goes be bloody superior and I plan to make absolutely the most of it.

Glad New 12 months everyone ♥️♥️♥️ -Additionally @colstonjulian thanks for this image and do not hate me for posting an unfiltered and non-retouched photograph