Why some fans aren’t happy about who’s singing the No Time to Die theme

Wealthy Fury/Getty Photographs

For a subset of the James Bond fandom (comprised of each diehard followers and informal shoppers alike, it appears), Billie Eilish is not slicing it because the mastermind behind No Time to Die‘s theme. When the announcement dropped on Twitter, many made their dissatisfaction with the selection be identified — arguing that Eilish cannot dwell as much as expectations and can fall in need of the Bond theme singer-songwriters that got here earlier than her, and that her distinctive, typically controversial musical stylings will not mesh properly with the vibe of the Bond franchise.

“Nothing can prime Adele’s Skyfall,” one consumer wrote. One other added, “NOPE. they just gave into the masses.” Another person was even harsher of their response to listening to Eilish will write and document the No Time to Die theme, tweeting, “Well. Sounds like this will go down as one of the WORST THEMES EVER!!! Saw an ‘example’ of one of her tunes recently. I didn’t really like it.”

Even just a few Eilish followers — like consumer @Rosaaereves — admitted doubts about her suitability for No Time to Die: “[The theme] better not be one of her energetic bops like Bad Guy or some because it really doesn’t fit the franchise. As much as I like Billie I’m quite disappointed in this.”

Others agreed with the evaluation that Eilish is not the appropriate individual for the job, and that the No Time to Die staff ought to have picked another person to put in writing and document the movie’s title tune — like Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Muse, Jamiroquai, Florence the Machine, or Adele, who wrote and recorded the Academy Award-winning theme for 2012’s Skyfall.

No matter how anybody feels about Billie Eilish singing the No Time to Die theme, it is actual and it is taking place. Here is to hoping the observe will impress even the harshest naysayers when it drops forward of the movie’s April 10 launch date.