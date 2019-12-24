Why Sonia Gandhi Said Jharkhand “Victory Is Special”

Sonia Gandhi thanked the folks of Jharkhand in an announcement on Monday.

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD mix’s win in Jharkhand is of “extreme contemporary importance”, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi mentioned on Monday, including that the folks within the state “have defeated BJP’s attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines” with the mandate.

Thanking the folks of the state for expressing religion within the “people-centric” alliance, Ms Gandhi mentioned that the “victory is special”. “The victory is special and of extreme contemporary importance, and the people of Jharkhand deserve special gratitude and congratulations for summarily defeating the BJP and its divisive agenda,” the 73-year-old chief mentioned in an announcement.

“With this mandate, the people have defeated BJP’s attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines,” she additional mentioned.

Assertion by Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi on the Jharkhand Meeting Elections outcome. pic.twitter.com/GeyU9aKEQ9 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 23, 2019

On Monday, the JMM-led alliance had a decisive victory in Jharkhand because it received 47 seats, properly forward of the bulk mark of 41 within the 81-seat meeting. The BJP, which was eyeing a second time period within the state, received 25 seats – down 12 from 2014.

JMM’s Hemant Soren is about to be the subsequent Chief Minister. The son of Shibu Soren – one of many key figures of the statehood motion and a three-time Chief Minister – Hemant Soren has earlier served the state as Chief Minister for round 17 months in 2013-14. He was additionally the Deputy Chief Minister throughout the BJP authorities led by Arjun Munda.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das stepped down on Monday night after conceding defeat as tendencies urged clear win for the alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts. We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come”.

With the Jharkhand defeat, the BJP has misplaced second state after Maharashtra this yr. The social gathering suffered a string of reverses final yr because the Congress wrested management of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It misplaced Maharashtra this yr after falling out with long-time ally Shiv Sena.