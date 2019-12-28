Why Star Wars’ Rey reveal is the worst part of Rise of Skywalker

**This text comprises spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker – learn on at your personal danger**

When heading into Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, I had my considerations. Following an enormous backlash to 2017’s The Final Jedi and a few particular plot developments therein, would Disney and LucasFilm stick with their weapons, or bow to the strain from sure indignant followers? Would JJ Abrams proceed the themes laid out by Rian Johnson, or simply awkwardly retcon them?

In different phrases, would Daisy Ridley’s Rey be given a backstory, after the final movie made such a very good level as to why she didn’t want one? Because the lights dimmed, I held my breath – and it turned out all my worst fears had been realised.

Not solely had Episode IX walked again considered one of my favorite revelations in Episode VIII – that Rey was not the scion of some nice dynasty, however only a no one, proving simply how democratic heroism and the Drive really are – however they’d completed it in an unspeakably lame method, shoehorning in a brand new twist which had about as a lot depth as an early 2016 Reddit fan concept. And never even one of many good ones!

Virtually offhand, she’s advised by Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren that truly, she’s the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine, the cackling, pure-evil villain of the unique trilogy. Later, Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker seems to inform her “Oh yeah, we all knew that the whole time. Total Palpatine.”

Truthfully, it was probably the most disappointing a part of the entire movie for me. It was virtually like a parody of the form of theorising that cropped up after 2015’s The Drive Awakens – “Oh, maybe she’s Obi-Wan Kenobi’s daughter,” “No, she’s definitely Kylo Ren’s cousin,” “Did Wedge Antilles have any nieces?” – and even the movie appeared largely unconcerned with explaining it.

When did Palpatine have children, and why have we by no means heard about any of them? If this highly effective pressure capability is handed down by blood, why didn’t anybody else have it? And why is that this data all of the sudden obtainable to everybody who wants it after by no means being hinted without delay prior to now?

However even when there had been a cast-iron little bit of reasoning behind this twist, I nonetheless would have discovered it underwhelming – as a result of frankly, I don’t assume Star Wars wanted any extra shock parentage twists. Again in 1981, Star Wars pulled off one thing wonderful with the reveal that, removed from being the assassin of Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader (Dave Prowse) was Anakin Skywalker, a lot to the shock of his son Luke (Mark Hamill).

It’s an iconic pop cultural second, a bit of dialogue – “Luke, I am your father” – that echoes via the ages (even when that’s truly a misquote). So why would you attempt to do a horrible cowl model at this time?

After revealing that the protagonist of your sequence is secretly associated to the villain as soon as, why on Earth (or in a galaxy far, far-off) would you simply… do it once more however with a much less standard, much less present villain? How is that fascinating, or new?

It was a shock to find Vader was Luke’s father – however after that, the stunning factor to do? To disclose that Rey truly wasn’t associated to one of many primary solid, as Johnson did in The Final Jedi.

We had come to count on these form of soapy twists from Star Wars, and so the one solution to come near pulling the rug out from beneath folks in the identical method as Empire is to go in opposition to the brand new expectations, the brand new establishment. The Final Jedi did that. The Rise of Skywalker didn’t.

Or, as Johnson himself put it in 2017: “In The Empire Strikes Again, the massive revelation is ‘I am your father.’ It’s a giant shock, however I believe the explanation it lands will not be due to that, however as a result of it’s the toughest doable factor that Luke, and therefore the viewers, might hear at that second.

“For me, if Rey had gotten the answer that she’s related to so-and-so, had learned her place in the story, that would be the easiest thing she can hear. The hardest thing to hear is, ‘Nope, this not going to define you.’”

Even The Rise of Skywalker’s script doesn’t appear notably enthused by the Palpatine revelation, with the reality simply form of…blurted out early on and 0 pathos between Rey and Sheev (the Emperor’s first identify) of the type Return of the Jedi discovered between Luke and Vader.

However that’s as a result of the Emperor is a cartoon, a stereotypical cackling villain (arguably, Ian Mcdiarmid invented among the stereotypes) – he’s not a actual character with comprehensible ideas and wishes, so Rey’s dilemma between siding with him and her good, regular associates by no means appears that sensible.

In fact, not everybody will agree with me. It’s doable some folks will wade in right here and say that Abrams and screenwriter Chris Terrio had been doing their finest with what Rian Johnson left them, and that Rey needed to have some rationalization for her highly effective skills in her lineage.

My reply to that might be twofold. First off, why does that must be the case contemplating that the majority Jedi, by definition, didn’t inherit from different highly effective Jedi? That they had no wives or youngsters. If we needed to depend on breeding, no Jedi would ever exist past one era, and among the strongest force-users we’ve ever met come from humble beginnings. The Emperor himself didn’t have highly effective Jedi for fogeys, so why does Rey want that background to have comparable skills?

In actual fact, the one Jedi household we’ve even heard of in the primary sequence (please don’t electronic mail in with Expanded Universe solutions) are the Skywalkers, and that’s as a result of Anakin broke the code to have a relationship. For some motive, followers have been obsessive about the concept that pressure skills have to be handed down via households, however we’ve truly solely seen it as soon as. Why wouldn’t it be so mistaken for Rey’s skills to simply happen, when that’s the way it works for nearly all different Jedi?

And secondly, even in the event you do assume Rey being a no one is a foul transfer, you’d no less than hope LucasFilm would present some gumption by sticking with it and making an attempt to make one thing out of it. As an alternative, The Rise of Skywalker ties itself in knots making an attempt to clarify how truly Kylo had meant her household had been imply drunks in a noble method, in dialogue so compelled it makes Alec Guinness’ “from a certain point of view” reasoning in Return of the Jedi look completely cheap.

Look – perhaps, in a special trilogy, one maintained by extra constant inventive choices, this revelation might need labored. It could nonetheless have simply been a watered-down model of what occurs in Empire Strikes Again, positive, and fewer fascinating thematically than what Johnson tried to do in The Final Jedi, however no less than it might need made extra sense and been seeded earlier.

However that is the trilogy we’re coping with, and I don’t see why Abrams and Terrio simply couldn’t let go of giving Rey a notable lineage. It makes a large galaxy stuffed with characters really feel like an inbred small city the place everybody’s linked by blood, it provides little or no to the story and it’s not even pulled off notably effectively within the script, which has to work extremely laborious to make all of it match.

I didn’t hate The Rise of Skywalker, however I actually hated this one a part of it, and it genuinely simply feels so pointless when the Emperor, Rey and Kylo might have confronted off anyway, with out the backstory.

Fingers crossed that this specific plot level is much more awkwardly walked again once more, in the event that they ever make one other one.

