Why Stregobor from The Witcher looks so familiar

Netflix

Netflix’s hotly-anticipated adaptation of the beloved fantasy and online game collection The Witcher is lastly upon us, and it is delivering a hearty reminder of simply what a beast of a human being Henry Cavill is. Okay, optimistically, The Witcher can be providing a reminder that — outdoors of possessing abnormally giant biceps — Cavill is additionally a fairly strong actor who deserves lots extra credit score than he will get for his portrayal of the final son of Krypton in Zack Snyder’s better-than-you-remember 2013 image Man of Metal.

After all, a giant a part of what’s making Cavill’s work because the titular beast slayer so memorable is his interplay with the present’s shifting forged of supporting gamers. Whereas Cavill’s face is way and away probably the most immediately recognizable amongst The Witcher‘s spectacular ensemble, there are quite a lot of others within the collection’ supporting forged which might be positive to be acquainted to viewers.

Chief amongst them: Lars Mikkelsen, who portrays the conflicted darkish wizard/illusionist Stregobor on the collection. And sure, earlier than we get too far forward of ourselves, we’ll go forward and admit that the Danish actor’s face is all of the extra acquainted as a result of he appears to be like an terrible lot like his extra well-known child brother Mads Mikkelsen (On line casino Royale, Physician Unusual, TV’s Hannibal). Nevertheless, Lars’ resemblance to his brother is just not the one motive his face is acquainted. In reality, it is probably that you’ve got seen him on the small display screen a number of instances in recent times.

Here is why Stregobor from The Witcher appears to be like so acquainted.