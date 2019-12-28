Why Taz Is Appearing On AEW Dynamite Next Week

Taz is showing on AEW Dynamite this week as they file their New Yr’s Day episode from Jacksonville, Florida. There’s a purpose why he’s exhibiting up.

Taz will likely be making a particular look on commentary. The Human Suplex Machine will likely be filling in for Tony Schiavone as a result of he has a university soccer dedication.

The particular New Yr’s Day episode from Each day’s Place will encompass Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz on commentary. That ought to be a really entertaining soundtrack for the evening.

Taz has introduced for AEW Darkish up to now. Followers cherished listening to his voice on commentary so the corporate is bringing him again.