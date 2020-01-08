Why the 2020 Oscars won’t have a host

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

It is not damaged, and the Academy is not going to repair it.

Identical to final 12 months’s ceremony, the 2020 Academy Awards will likely be going with out a conventional host — the primary time this has occurred in back-to-back years in practically 4 a long time (through Leisure Weekly). The 2019 Oscars have been among the many extra well-received lately, and it seems that the Academy sees a connection.

Final 12 months, as chances are you’ll recall, the festivities have been initially to be presided over by comic Kevin Hart — however, as it’s wont to do, controversy surfaced within the wake of the announcement. A collection of homophobic tweets posted by Hart between 2009 and 2010 have been unearthed, and after a little bit of back-and-forth, he in the end stepped down as host in December 2018. Quite than try to discover a viable alternative at that late date (the ceremony happened on February 24), the Academy determined to easily go with out a host — and it went surprisingly effectively.

Critics and followers famous that the host-less ceremony was breezier and extra quickly-paced than they have been accustomed to, and the 2019 Oscars posted noticeably larger rankings than lately. Talking on the Tv Critics’ Affiliation presser on January eight, ABC president Karey Burke instructed the assembled journalists to anticipate extra of the identical this 12 months.

“Together with the Academy, we have decided there will be no traditional host again this year, repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy, and star power,” she stated. “Voting just closed last night, and nominations will be announced on Monday.”