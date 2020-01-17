Netflix

Recognizing an actor once they pop up on display is a fairly acquainted sensation. It is further enjoyable in the event that they’re in a masks, sporting prosthetics, or doing an uncredited cameo. However recognizing a nondescript location takes a particular type of consideration, due to set dressing and digicam angles. It helps if the placement in query marks a crossover between two fandoms, or alerts a connection between two initiatives. This will clarify why some cautious viewers of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy had been capable of establish a location they’d seen earlier than in one other comedian adaptation provided by the streaming service.

Near the top of The Umbrella Academy season 1, a number of of the characters head to a distant cabin within the woods. There is a veranda on stilts across the outdoors of the cabin, logs stacked up excessive to construct the partitions, and mismatched picket furnishings inside — all of the heartwarming stuff you’d count on from such a spot (plus scary superpowers from the Hargreeves household inside, in fact). It is this innocuous constructing that caught Netflix customers’ consideration: this exact same cozy cabin has appeared in a distinctly un-cozy film, plus a couple of different sequence. Here is the place you’ve got seen the cabin from The Umbrella Academy earlier than.