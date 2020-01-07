“Why This Selective Approach?”: Bengal Governor To Mamata Banerjee On JNU

Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP over violence on the Jawaharlal College.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as we speak accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of getting a “selective approach” after she condemned Sunday’s mob assault at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College. In his tweets, Mr Dhankhar referred to his encounter with protesters on the Jadavapur College two weeks in the past as he stated “anarchy in educational institutions is worrisome”, including that “fire at home ought to be first priority” for Ms Banerjee.

Ms Banerjee on Monday had attacked the BJP over violence at JNU as she referred to as the mob assault a “fascist surgical strike”. “I, too, was involved in student politics at one point in time, but never have I witnessed this sort of an attack on students and educational institutions… Yesterday’s was a fascist surgical strike on the student community,” Ms Banerjee informed reporters on Monday. A masked mob had barged into JNU on Sunday, attacked college students and lecturers, injuring 34 of them.

“Whoever raised voice against the BJP is dubbed ‘anti national’ or a Pakistani”, Ms Banerjee claimed on Monday, triggering sharp reactions from the get together as she was accused of “shedding crocodile tears” for JNU.

Immediately, Jagdeep Dhankhar took a potshot at her asking for “soul searching”, referring to protests on the Jadavpur College in Kolkata. “The position of Chancellor was compromised by omission and inaction of State and University authorities. Why this selective approach to violence and disruption on JU campus! Fire at home ought to be first priority. Am sure there will be soul searching,” he tweeted this morning.

In one other put up, he wrote: “Acts of violence, anarchy in educational institutions is worrisome and should not be tolerated. Silence of those in authority (who severely condemned JNU violence) over what happened at Jadavpur University a fortnight ago is painfully worrisome (sic).”

Final month, Mr Dhankar, who can be the chancellor of state universities, was stopped by college students protesting in opposition to the citizenship regulation. He was on the college to attend the convocation occasion.

When the college later delayed its particular convocation occasion amid protests, Mr Dhankhar stated this was the fifth occasion when conferences or convocations in numerous universities within the state had been cancelled.

“This trend indicates massive politicisation and fear by the present government,” Mr Dhankar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC authorities over plenty of points over the the previous a number of months, stated. “This trend indicates massive politicisation and fear by the present government,” he had stated.

On Monday, the Kolkata Police ended up lathicharging BJP protesters and Jadavpur College college students as the 2 teams got here to a close to head-on collision at Sulekha Extra, a busy trijunction within the metropolis’s south. The scholars have been protesting JNU mob assault.