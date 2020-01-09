Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Now most well-known as Netflix’s shock hit of the 2019 vacation season, The Witcher began life as a collection of fantasy books and brief tales written by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The franchise’s fortunes actually took off in 2007, when recreation builders CD Projekt Pink produced the primary of three smash hit video video games based mostly on The Witcher. It was within the video games that the character of Triss Merigold went from a magic-wielding secondary character lusting after the titular monster-slayer Geralt to a magic-wielding main character and Geralt’s precise (although occasional) love curiosity.

In November 2018, British actress Anna Shaffer was introduced for the function on the Netflix adaptation. Given the character’s contradicting historical past between the web page and PC video games, followers questioned whether or not the Witcher writers would lean into Triss’ romance with Geralt (Henry Cavill) on the collection, or return to the unique textual content and sideline her in favor of different characters. On the primary season of The Witcher no less than, it seemed as if they had been leaning extra in direction of the books, with Shaffer’s Triss sustaining a platonic-slash-professional relationship with Geralt and finally working extra carefully with the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

It doesn’t matter what the Witcher workforce selected to do with Triss Merigold for the present, one factor is plain: the actress who performs her appears extremely acquainted. Here is the place you will have seen Anna Shaffer earlier than.