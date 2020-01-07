Why United States Title Match Ended In Confusion This Week On WWE RAW

WWE RAW included a United States Title match and loads of followers have been speaking concerning the unusual ending when it was over. Rey Mysterio and Andrade appeared to have ended their match in confusion after Mysterio unintentionally took out Zelina Vega.

It appeared that the referee stopped the match from ending solely to have Rey Mysterio exit and test on Zelina Vega for a second. Then he re-entered the ring to take the pinfall. Bryan Alvarez defined this example throughout Wrestling Observer Radio and gave his evaluation of this obvious miscommunication within the ring.

“I believe what occurred was that the entire a part of the story was that Rey was imagined to knock out Zelina and be very involved about her after which they’d go to the end. Perhaps Andrade attacked him too early so that they referred to as an audible and instructed Rey to return out and be involved about her. As a result of this complete issues didn’t make sense on the finish. It kinda took away from the match.’

Andrade and Rey Mysterio are professionals and on the prime of their craft. Nonetheless, no one is immune to creating errors regardless of how a lot of an expert they’re.

It did seem to be one thing modified through the finish of that United States Title match. The one factor that basically issues ultimately is that El Idolo continues to be the US Champion.

