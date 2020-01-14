Why Velveteen Dream Hasn’t Returned To WWE NXT

Velveteen Dream introduced that he was going away very early into NXT’s run on the USA Community. Now we’re nonetheless ready patiently for his return to the ring.

Dave Meltzer was requested about Velveteen Dream’s present standing throughout Wrestling Observer Radio. He didn’t have probably the most hopeful information to relay.

“I have not heard anything about him in a long time. I know the injury was pretty serious […] back injury.”

Velveteen Dream had the highest betting odds to win the 2020 Cash In The Financial institution match. That’s nice for Dream, however his again must heal up first. Maybe WWE is letting him relaxation up with massive plans for him. The final report about him doesn’t appear to present the perfect impression of the scenario.

