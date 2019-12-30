Why Vijay Deverakonda not interested to work with Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith and Rajinikanth? He explains

TOP ARCHAEOLOGICAL DISCOVERIES IN EGYPT













Actors throughout South India usually confess about their need to work with the Kollywood stars like Vijay, Ajith Kumar or Rajinikanth. Many have claimed that they might go to any extent to get a chance to share display screen area with the massive names of the Tamil movie trade, however right here is one Tollywood sensation who shouldn’t be to work with anybody of the aforementioned stars.

Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith and Vijay Deverakonda.PR Handout

Ajith, Vijay and Rajinikanth does not’ Excite Vijay Deverakonda

In a spot the place persons are keen to do something to work with Vijay, Ajith and Rajini, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda stands totally different. You learn it proper. The Tollywood youth sensation, who has turn out to be a well-recognized identify with the South viewers by NOTA and Pricey Comrade, has mentioned that he won’t be the spotlight if he has to work with them.

At an awards ceremony just lately in Chennai, Vijay Deverakonda was requested to call the actors with whom he appreciated to work in Kollywood. Responding to the query, he claimed, “I would like to work with Surya Anna, Karthi…Dhanush is someone who I watched a lot of his films,”

to work with Suriya, Karthi and Dhanush

When he mentions Suriya, Karthi and Dhanush, the one query that involves thoughts why he has not talked about the names of Thalapathy, Thala and Thalaivar. And he justifies, “See, if I act with Ilayathalapathy or Thala, the entire movie will be about them. You will have to do small roles if you work with Rajinikanth sir which I don’t enjoy. Otherwise, I would like to work with any of them,” he concludes.

Vijay Deverakonda.PR Handout

Vijay Deverakonda was honoured with Greatest Actor Award on the occasion and Sandalwood’s Rocking Star Yash introduced him the award.

Deverakonda Upcoming Motion pictures

On the skilled entrance, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with Telugu anthology film World Well-known Lover. Other than a movie with Purti Jagannath, he will likely be seen in AL Vijay’s subsequent film Thalaivi, biopic of Tamil Nadu’s late beloved Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.